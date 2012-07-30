New Goodyear Treads Won’t Get Tired

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. researchers have found that tires made with rubber compounds that incorporate soybean oil can both reduce greenhouse gas emissions in tire manufacturing and improve tread life by up to 10%. Prototype tires will be further tested at Goodyear’s proving grounds in San Angelo, Texas. The tires could hit the market as early as 2015. The United Soybean Board is providing Goodyear with a $500,000 grant in support of the project. Goodyear also has been working with DuPont to develop a biobased route to the rubber raw material isoprene.
