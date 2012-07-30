Novasep To Expand Highly Potent Drugs

Novasep will expand its highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredient plant in Le Mans, France. The company says the nearly $4 million project will help it meet increased demand for antibody-drug conjugates and other highly potent anticancer agents. It will include toxin and monoclonal antibody production, antibody-toxin coupling, downstream processing, and formulation. In the new facility, due to begin operation early next year, Novasep will be able to perform cryogenic chemistry at −60 °C as well as large-scale chromatography and drying in confined areas. Earlier this year, Novasep completed a refinancing after a spate of acquisitions that had left it with more than $500 million in debt.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter