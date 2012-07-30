Pharma Companies Join HIV Consortium

A public-private partnership, called the Collaboration for HIV/AIDS Immunological Therapy, has been set up to combat HIV. CHAIT is being supported by the Swiss Vaccine Research Institute, France’s Vaccine Research Institute, Boehringer Ingelheim, FIT Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline Vaccines, Sanofi Pasteur, and ViiV Healthcare. The partners want to develop immunological approaches, including vaccines and immunomodulators, to achieve a “functional cure,” or remission state with long-term control of the virus in the absence of antiretroviral therapy. They also hope to work with regulators to define new criteria for therapeutic response.
