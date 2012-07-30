ScinoPharm To Supply Obesity Drug Active

Taiwan’s ScinoPharm will supply the drug company Vivus with a key active pharmaceutical ingredient for the obesity drug Qsymia. Approved by FDA earlier this month, Qsymia combines the anticonvulsant topiramate, which ScinoPharm will supply, and the appetite suppressant phentermine. ScinoPharm says it started supplying topiramate to Vivus during Qsymia’s clinical development. The Taiwanese firm first made generic topiramate, which is also used to treat epilepsy and nervous system disorders, two years ago.
