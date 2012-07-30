Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Storms Linked To Ozone Damage

Atmosphere: Scientists suggest climate change could induce storms that hasten ozone loss

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
July 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Convection storms could push water vapor into the stratosphere, increasing ozone loss.
A photograph of clouds pushing water vapor into the stratosphere.
Credit: Shutterstock
Convection storms could push water vapor into the stratosphere, increasing ozone loss.

Great plumes of water vapor injected into the stratosphere by powerful summer storms could be affecting atmospheric chemistry, triggering previously unrecognized damage to Earth’s protective ozone layer, scientists report (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1222978).

If such storms become more intense and frequent, as predicted by climate-change models, loss of stratospheric ozone would increase, exacerbating the already present dangers of exposure to UV radiation, conclude the paper’s authors, chemistry professor James G. Anderson and colleagues at Harvard University.

The researchers begin their chain of evidence with atmospheric data from a series of NASA aircraft missions over the U.S., taken during several summers over the past 10 years. The data show that convective storms frequently push large concentrations of water vapor into the stratosphere.

Extra humidity drastically alters the free-radical chemistry of bromine and chlorine, the primary destroyers of stratospheric ozone.

In particular, water vapor swells the liquid sulfate/water aerosols in the atmosphere that are the substrates of much stratospheric chemistry. The solubility of hydrochloric acid in the aerosols then increases. This condition makes it easier for chlorine to be transformed, through a chain of reactions involving chlorine nitrate, into the ozone-destroying, catalytically active free radical ClO∙. The researchers calculate that the extra humidity could result in ozone destruction rates two orders of magnitude greater than those in less humid conditions.

Paul O. Wennberg, a professor of atmospheric chemistry at Caltech, won’t speak directly to the coupling of climate change to ozone loss, but he says, “The tie between relative humidity and enhanced chlorine is secure.”

Ross J. Salawitch, a chemistry professor at the University of Maryland, agrees with the researchers’ observation that no aircraft missions currently study free radicals such as BrO∙ or ClO∙ in regions where storms have injected water over the U.S. Such measurements are needed to strengthen possible links between climate change and stratospheric ozone, he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hunga Tonga eruption shook up stratospheric chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First direct measurements of atomic bromine in the atmosphere reported
If started, geoengineering would be hazardous to stop

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE