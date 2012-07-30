Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Superoxide-Producing Fungus Sponges Up Mine Metals

Manganese oxidation could aid mine remediation

by Deirdre Lockwood
July 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PNAS/USA
An ascomycete fungus in coal mine drainage treatment systems oxidizes manganese, precipitating manganese oxides at the base of its reproductive structures.
An ascomycete fungus found in coal mine drainage water oxidizes manganese, producing a brown precipitate of manganese oxide at the base of its reproductive structures.
Credit: PNAS/USA
An ascomycete fungus in coal mine drainage treatment systems oxidizes manganese, precipitating manganese oxides at the base of its reproductive structures.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PNAS
Optical image (left) and micro-X-ray fluorescence map (right) of fungal reproductive structures, showing high concentrations of manganese (red) at base.
Micro-X-ray fluorescence maps of fungal reproductive structures. Manganese oxide precipitates at the base of these structures.
Credit: PNAS
Optical image (left) and micro-X-ray fluorescence map (right) of fungal reproductive structures, showing high concentrations of manganese (red) at base.

Manganese oxides are environmental sponges that scavenge and sequester toxic metals such as lead, copper, and zinc, making them effective in cleaning up coal mine drainage. In their efforts to improve mine drainage treatment, researchers have struggled to understand how microorganisms, generally thought to be bacteria, oxidize soluble Mn(II) to precipitate manganese oxides in these systems. Now Colleen M. Hansel, a microbial geochemist at Harvard University and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, and colleagues have found that the key to some successful treatment systems is not bacteria but a fungus (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1203885109). Combining light microscopy with synchrotron-based X-ray absorption spectroscopy and fluorescence microscopy, the researchers showed that a common ascomycete fungus found in mine drainage treatment systems oxidizes Mn(II) by producing superoxide extracellularly during reproduction. This superoxide reacts with Mn(II), causing precipitation of brown Mn(III) and Mn(IV) oxides on the base of the fungus’ reproductive structures. The work could help in bioremediating acid mine drainage, says Bradley M. Tebo, a microbiologist at Oregon Health & Science University.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE