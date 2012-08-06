Amyris And Total Expand Relationship

France’s Total is giving stronger backing to Amyris, an Emeryville, Calif.-based firm that is developing a fermentation route to the building block chemical farnesene. Under a new agreement, Total could provide $82 million in funding over three years to Amyris for development of diesel and jet fuel from farnesene. The firms may then form a manufacturing joint venture. Under an earlier agreement, Total, which owns a 21% stake in Amyris, pledged $50 million in funding.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter