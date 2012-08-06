Rethinking Defense Science

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09032-cover-ThroughtheWallRadarcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09032-cover-ThroughtheWallRadarcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 6, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 32

A changing world means new challenges for the Department of Defense’s science and technology enterprise

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 90 | Issue 32
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Policy

Rethinking Defense Science

A changing world means new challenges for the Department of Defense’s science and technology enterprise

Teaming Up For Biobased Chemicals

Coupling chemical and biological processing offers advantages over either one on its own

Representatives Of Flame-Retardant Companies Stand By Their Products

The controversial chemicals dominate Senate hearing on chemical control law

  • Biological Chemistry

    Nanoconjugates Mimic RNAi

    Nanozymes enter cells and cleave viral RNA without side effects

  • Biomaterials

    Making Wood Last Forever With Acetylation

    Companies like Eastman Chemical and Accsys are marketing chemically modified, long-lasting wood

  • Safety

    Chemical Safety Board Releases Draft Report On BP Deepwater Horizon Rig Accident

    Chemical safety board finds corporate focus on personal accidents ignored impending oil rig disaster

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Pharmaceuticals

Bleomycin Potency Boost

Combinatorial biosynthesis produces analog with uniquely high activity

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Hypoallergenic Vino, Wearing Wine

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT