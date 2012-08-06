Rethinking Defense Science
A changing world means new challenges for the Department of Defense’s science and technology enterprise
August 6, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 32
Coupling chemical and biological processing offers advantages over either one on its own
The controversial chemicals dominate Senate hearing on chemical control law
Nanozymes enter cells and cleave viral RNA without side effects
Companies like Eastman Chemical and Accsys are marketing chemically modified, long-lasting wood
Chemical safety board finds corporate focus on personal accidents ignored impending oil rig disaster