Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Bleomycin Potency Boost

Combinatorial biosynthesis produces analog with uniquely high activity

by Stu Borman
August 6, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Bleomycins are approved drugs used in cocktails with other medicines for conditions such as testicular cancer, but they have serious side effects, including lung inflammation. Now, a team has used combinator­ial biosynthesis (genetic engineering of biosynthetic pathways) to create a designed bleomycin with uniquely high potency, which could lead to anticancer agents with improved side-effect profiles. The work was carried out by Yanwen Duan of Hunan Engineering Research Center of Combinatorial Biosynthesis & Natural Product Drug Discovery, in China; Ben Shen of Scripps Research Institute; and coworkers (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja3056535). The researchers previously cloned and characterized the biosynthetic gene clusters that bacteria use to produce bleomycins. By analyzing the clusters, they were able to devise a plan for engineering analogs with potentially higher activity, and they succeeded by creating 6′-deoxybleomycin Z, the most potent bleomycin analog to date. The analog could lead to “new bleomycin chemotherapy regimens with reduced dosage, thereby lessening dose-limiting side effects and the incidence of lung toxicity,” Shen says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Multi C–H Functionalizations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural Product Precursor Could Hit Cancer Selectively
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural Product Makes Leukemia Cells Less Harmful

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE