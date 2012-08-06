Cleveland BioLabs Inks Pact With Russia

Cleveland BioLabs has signed a $4 million agreement with the Russian Ministry of Industry & Trade for CBLB612, a drug in development for stimulation of hematopoietic stem cell proliferation and mobilization. The contract, issued under Russia’s Pharma 2020 initiative, provides funding over a three-year period to support research through Phase II clinical trials. Cleveland BioLabs says CBLB612 is a candidate for use in bone marrow transplants.
