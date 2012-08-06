Dendreon To Make Major Job Cuts

Dendreon will cut 600 jobs, or roughly 40% of its workforce, and close its Morris Plains, N.J., manufacturing facility in an attempt to save roughly $150 million annually. Dendreon has struggled to become profitable since the 2010 approval of its prostate cancer immunotherapy, Provenge. Sales of Provenge totaled $80 million in the second quarter, down 2.4% from the first quarter, and the drug is expected to face fierce competition from new products in the coming months. Dendreon shed 500 workers in September 2011.
