FMC Will Acquire Italian Pectin Firm

FMC has agreed to buy Pectine Italia, an Italian maker of pectin, a hydrocolloid used to stabilize and thicken foods. Pectine Italia derives pectin from lemon peels at a facility in Milazzo, on the island of Sicily. FMC already produces alginate- and carrageenan-based food stabilizers. The company recently announced plans to build a $100 million facility in Thailand for microcrystalline cellulose, another food ingredient.
