Japanese Invest In Battery Materials

A group of Japanese firms will together invest $255 million in Kureha Battery Materials, a subsidiary of the chemical firm Kureha. Set up last October, Kureha Battery Materials produces hard-carbon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. The subsidiary will get its new funds from Kureha, Kuraray, Itochu, and a government agency called Innovation Network Corp. of Japan. The funds will mostly be used to build up Kureha Battery Materials’ facilities. One of the company’s main products is a hard-carbon anode material derived from plants.
