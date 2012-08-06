Mersana Raises Cash, Teams With Adimab

Mersana Therapeutics has raised $27 million in a round of financing led by New Enterprise Associates, a new investor in the biotech firm. Pfizer Venture Investments is also a new investor in the financing round, which will help Mersana develop antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Separately, Mersana has teamed with Adimab to offer integrated antibody discovery and ADC technology. Adimab will optimize antibodies for use with Mersana’s Fleximer polymer and linker technology.
