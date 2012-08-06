Metabolix Finds Producer For Mirel

Biobased plastics maker Metabolix is setting up an agreement under which the Spanish company Antibióticos will produce its Mirel polymer in León, Spain. In January, the agribusiness firm Archer Daniels Midland dissolved a joint venture with Metabolix to produce the polymer at an ADM plant in Clinton, Iowa. At the time Metabolix said it would seek a new partner for Mirel, which is based on biodegradable polyhydroxyalkanoates and made from sugar via fermentation. The company says Antibióticos will help it serve customers in the European Union.
