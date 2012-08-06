Monsanto Wins Big In DuPont Seed Trial

Agriculture giant Monsanto has won a jury verdict of $1 billion in a patent lawsuit against DuPont in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. The suit began in May 2009, when Monsanto sued DuPont for combining Monsanto’s glyphosate herbicide resistance trait with DuPont’s own Optimum GAT technology, which also confers resistance to glyphosate. Monsanto claimed that the combination of traits was unauthorized under the license granted to DuPont. DuPont says it will appeal the case, adding that the damages are unjustified because DuPont Pioneer never sold any Optimum GAT seed. Meanwhile, DuPont has filed an antitrust and patent misuse case against Monsanto; the trial is scheduled to begin in September 2013.
