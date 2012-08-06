Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Photoisomerization Drives Nanowalker

Direction of travel of DNA-azobenzene complex controlled by wavelength

by Mitch Jacoby
August 6, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A nanosized mechanical device built from DNA can controllably “walk” in either direction along a track in response to light pulses, a team of researchers in the U.S. and China report in ACS Nano (DOI: 10.1021/nn302388e). UV light causes the nanostructure to walk in one direction, and visible light, the other direction. The study demonstrates that light-induced isomerization can serve as the basis of mobility in synthetic molecular motors. Such devices, which mimic the actions of natural motor proteins, may lead to construction of nanosized robots capable of ferrying molecular cargo to and from cells and mediating other biological processes. Chemist Weihong Tan of the University of Florida, Gainesville, and Hunan University and coworkers prepared a DNA-azobenzene complex (a two-legged walker) and a track featuring nucleotide binding sites that extend from the track and are complementary to segments of the nucleotide sequences in the walker’s legs. By exploiting UV-light-induced trans-to-cis isomerization of the azobenzene moiety, the team causes the walker to undergo a DNA strand displacement reaction and step along the track in one direction. Visible light reverses the isomerization, causing the complex to step in the other direction.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Using magnetic cubes as microbots
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robot arm carries nanoscale cargo
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Magnetic fields cause microcubes to respond like mini robots

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE