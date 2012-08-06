Programs Aim To Widen Scientific Partnership

The Department of State has partnered with U.S. science organizations on two programs designed to expand international science collaboration. One, the Networks of Diasporas in Engineering & Science, will engage U.S. scientists, students, entrepreneurs, and other experts who were born abroad in efforts to build scientific capacity in their home countries. The American Association for the Advancement of Science and the National Academy of Sciences will help this program bring U.S. immigrants together with scientists and policymakers in their country of origin to spread scientific values like meritocracy and transparency and to encourage innovation. The second program, the Science, Technology & Innovation Expert Partnership, will send U.S. experts to embassies abroad to give lectures on science and technology issues. Ten partner organizations, including the American Chemical Society, will identify scientists to participate.
