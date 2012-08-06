Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Progress In Securing Chemical Facilities

by Glenn Hess
August 6, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has begun taking steps to address challenges in implementing federal security regulations for high-risk chemical facilities. But it’s too soon to say whether those actions will result in a more effective Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) program, according to the Government Accountability Office. In a report (GAO-12-515T) released last month, the congressional watchdog agency notes that DHS has established a 94-item action plan to address deficiencies in CFATS, a program created in 2007 to enhance security at the nation’s chemical plants. An internal DHS review leaked to the news media in late December found that a series of management and personnel problems had largely undermined the program (C&EN, Jan. 9, page 6). GAO says DHS has met some goals, such as improving communication between management and staff and clarifying priorities. Other items in the plan, such as developing facility inspection processes, will take a longer term effort. DHS “appears to be heading in the right direction, but it is too early to tell if individual items are having their desired effect,” GAO concludes.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE