Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Simple Synthetic Lectin Binds Glucose

Easy-to-make synthetic receptor has sugar recognition properties similar to more-complicated previous versions

by Celia Henry Arnaud
August 6, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Carbohydrate recognition in aqueous solutions is difficult, even for the carbohydrate-binding proteins known as lectins, because the hydroxyl-rich carbohydrates blend in with the water background. Synthetic molecules that mimic those proteins have tended to be complicated and hard to make. Now, Anthony P. Davis and coworkers at the University of Bristol, in England, report a synthetic water-soluble macro­cyclic lectin that they can synthesize in five steps at 23% overall yield, compared with 20 steps and 0.1% overall yield for an earlier version (Nat. Chem., DOI: 10.1038/nchem.1409). The new lectin has a simpler structure than the earlier one but similar recognition properties. It is selective for glucose relative to other common monosaccharides, with an affinity for glucose 50 times that for galactose. In addition, because it includes anthracene units, the new lectin has a built-in fluorescence-signaling mechanism. The molecule’s fluorescence intensity changes in response to the addition of glucose. The lectin is sensitive to glucose at concentrations relevant for blood glucose monitoring.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Human Sugar-Binding Protein Exclusively Binds Microbial Sugars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aptamers For Small Molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aptamers Recognize Small-Molecule Targets

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE