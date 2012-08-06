Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Small Molecules Unmasked In Mass Spectrometry

Deuterated matrix allows researchers to probe small-molecule pharmaceuticals with MALDI mass spec

by Journal News and Community
August 6, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization (MALDI) mass spectrometry is useful for probing biomolecules heavier than 600 daltons, but it struggles to analyze small molecules. Now, researchers have discovered that simply deuterating the MALDI matrix allows them to identify previously hidden small molecules, including neurotransmitters and pharmaceuticals (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/​ac301498m). In MALDI, clusters of matrix molecules often mask the signal of small molecules. Mohammadreza Shariatgorji, a postdoctoral researcher in Per E. Andrén’s medical mass spectrometry lab at Uppsala University, in Sweden, decided to alter the matrix signals slightly to uncover the signals of small molecules known to be hidden by certain matrix clusters. He and his colleagues replaced four aromatic hydrogens with deuterium in a standard matrix material, α-cyano-4-hydroxycinnamic acid (CHCA). The isotopes shifted the matrix peaks by 4, 8, or 12 Da for CHCA and for clusters of two or three CHCA molecules, respectively. To demonstrate the technique, Shariatgorji and his colleagues used it on rat tissue samples to identify three small molecules: a natural product, berberine; a synthetic drug, amiloride; and a neurotransmitter, acetylcholine.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Raman Imaging In A Different Light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mass Spec Method Distinguishes Lipid Positional Isomers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluorinated Nanoparticles Enable Multimodal Imaging

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE