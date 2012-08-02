Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

South Korea Tops Chemistry Olympiad

Education: U.S. team earns three silver medals and a gold

by Linda Wang
August 2, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
Deng (from left), Chand, Hillenbrand, and Ge show off their medals.
These are the U.S. chemistry Olympiads (from left) James Deng, Sidharth Chand, Christopher Hillenbrand, and Jason Ge.
Credit: Linda Wang
Deng (from left), Chand, Hillenbrand, and Ge show off their medals.

With each of its four participants earning a gold medal, the 44th International Chemistry Olympiad team from South Korea emerged as the top performer in the event, held on July 21–30 at the University of Maryland, College Park. Dow Chemical was the sole sponsor of this year’s competition, and ACS’s Education Division, under Director Mary M. Kirchhoff, provided all planning for the event.

In all, 34 gold, 58 silver, and 87 bronze medals were awarded to 283 of the top high school chemistry students from 72 countries. In other highlights, the teams from Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), Russia, and India each earned three gold medals and a silver. China earned two gold and two silver medals. Gold medalist Florian Berger of Germany had the highest individual score.

Members of the U.S. team put on a solid performance. Christopher Hillenbrand earned a gold medal, and team members Jason Ge, James Deng, and Sidharth Chand each received a silver medal.

“This is probably the youngest team the U.S. has ever had,” said head mentor Kelli Slunt, a chemistry professor at the University of Mary Washington. “I’m very pleased with how well they did. They’re very capable, and they’re going to go on to do tremendous things in whatever they choose to do.”

Hillenbrand could hardly contain his enthusiasm. “I feel really, really excited because at first when I took the local test, I never thought I would come this far,” he said of winning a gold medal. “It’s like a dream now. I’m in the middle of a dream, and I can’t wake up.”

“I feel proud to be a representative of the U.S., and I hope that we represented our nation well,” Chand said. “I’m extraordinarily happy that all of us succeeded in this olympiad, especially Chris. He’s remarkably intelligent, he’s brilliant, and most impressive of all, he’s 15.”

Planning for the 45th International Chemistry Olympiad is under way. The competition will take place in Moscow in July 2013.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. team makes history at International Chemistry Olympiad
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China tops 48th International Chemistry Olympiad
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry Olympiad: Asia Dominates And U.S. Wins One Gold And Three Silver Medals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE