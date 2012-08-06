Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

State Laws Limited On Fracking Disclosure

by Glenn Hess
August 6, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

State laws that require oil and natural gas producers to disclose the chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing operations fail to fully protect the environment and public health, says a report from the Natural Resources Defense Council. Of the 29 states where this drilling technique is deployed to recover natural gas from shale rock formations, the environmental group reports that 15 have no disclosure requirements at all and none require comprehensive disclosure. Trade secret exemptions in most states create loopholes, “allowing companies to deem information proprietary and prevent disclosure,” says the report, which was released late last month. The laws vary greatly in terms of how specific the chemical descriptions must be, when disclosure is required, and to whom companies must report. Enforcement was also found to be uneven. “States that have enacted disclosure rules have taken an important first step,” the report says. “But our analysis contradicts assertions that state disclosure rules are a success story which negate the need for federal disclosure rules.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

More EPA oversight of waste disposal wells recommended
Enviros To Sue EPA Over Fracking Inaction

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE