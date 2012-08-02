Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

University Of California Reaches Agreement In Connection With Charges In Lab Researcher’s Death

Lab Safety: Felony charges against UC system are dropped, case against UCLA’s Patrick Harran continues

by Michael Torrice & Jyllian Kemsley
August 2, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times
UCLA chemistry professor Harran (left) appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court July 27 with his attorney, Thomas O’Brien.
This is a photo of Harran in court with his lawyer, Thomas O’Brien.
Credit: Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times
UCLA chemistry professor Harran (left) appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court July 27 with his attorney, Thomas O’Brien.

Prosecutors have dropped an unprecedented set of felony charges against the Board of Regents of the University of California that stem from a 2008 lab fire and subsequent death of a young chemistry researcher at UC Los Angeles.

To download a PDF of the UC agreement, go to http://cenm.ag/agreement.

To download a PDF of defense’s motion, go to http://cenm.ag/defense.

In exchange, the regents accepted responsibility for safety conditions that contributed to the extensive burns suffered by 23-year-old Sheharbano (Sheri) Sangji when she spilled a highly flammable compound. She died 18 days later. The charges against the regents were labor code violations.

“UCLA and the regents have finally admitted that they wronged Sheri terribly,” says Naveen Sangji, Sheri’s sister. “Our family’s pain will not diminish, but our hope, of course, is that no one else has to suffer the way Sheri did, and that such tragedies are avoided in the future.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did not drop similar charges against UCLA chemistry professor Patrick Harran, who ran the laboratory where Sangji worked. The case against Harran, which could result in a prison term, has been postponed until Sept. 5, while the judge in the case reviews a motion filed by Harran’s attorney that could lead to a dismissal of charges.

The fire in Harran’s lab started as Sangji used a syringe to transfer tert-butyllithium, which ignites spontaneously in air. The plunger came out of the syringe barrel, causing the compound to burst into flames. Sangji was not wearing a lab coat, and her clothes caught fire, burning her torso, arms, and hands.

In their deal with prosecutors, the UC Board of Regents also agreed to establish an environmental law scholarship at UC Berkeley in Sangji’s name and to maintain a laboratory safety program for chemistry and/or biochemistry departments at all of its campuses.

The safety program specified in the agreement requires safety training for principal investigators and other lab personnel. It also includes provisions for written standard operating procedures for a list of chemicals and outlines minimal personal protective equipment for labs. Principal investigators must review standard operating procedures and assess whether personal protective equipment is adequate for lab procedures.

The program largely requires the UC system to follow the labor code it was charged with breaking. Nevertheless, the fact that the case has “culminated in an explicit agreement saying ‘do it right’ is incredibly powerful,” says Neal Langerman, founder of the San Diego-based consulting company Advanced Chemical Safety and past chair of the American Chemical Society Division of Chemical Health & Safety.

Universities across the country have been watching the case and are now reading the agreement with an eye toward what they might implement in their own lab safety programs, representatives say. “I think a lot of us are mulling what makes sense for our institutions to do to improve safety,” says Peter C. Ashbrook, director of research safety at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

The motion filed by Harran’s defense attorney questions the credibility of California Division of Occupational Safety & Health investigator Brian A. Baudendistel based on an alleged conviction for a murder in 1985, when he was a minor. Baudendistel authored the 2009 report that the agency sent to the district attorney recommending criminal charges in the case.

UC Vice President and General Counsel Charles F. Robinson pledged that UC will continue to support Harran’s defense. “Professor Harran is not responsible for this horrific accident,” Robinson says. “The university has acknowledged its role in overseeing the laboratory conditions on that date.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Charges dropped against UCLA chemistry professor Patrick Harran for death of Sheri Sangji after lab fire﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
California Deal Tightens Lab Safety

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE