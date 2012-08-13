Bayer MaterialScience Develops Battery Charger

Bayer MaterialScience has teamed with the polyurethane processing firm Policam and the electrical engineering company Ingeteam to develop rigid polyurethane foam charging stations for electric cars. More than 500 of the chargers have been installed throughout Spain. Bayer MaterialScience says polyurethane foam is the ideal plastic for such an application because the molds for polyurethane are relatively inexpensive. Thus it isn’t cost-prohibitive to make the charging stations in small numbers.
