Instrumentation Firms Develop Portable Technology To Detect Counterfeit Drugs

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09033-cover-ThernoTruScancxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09033-cover-ThernoTruScancxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 13, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 33

A range of analytical techniques and plenty of developmental work permit authorities to distinguish between the real deal and a bogus buy

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 90 | Issue 33
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Analytical Chemistry

Instrumentation Firms Develop Portable Technology To Detect Counterfeit Drugs

A range of analytical techniques and plenty of developmental work permit authorities to distinguish between the real deal and a bogus buy

Chemical Company Earnings Retreat In Second Quarter

Chemical firms report weakening demand worldwide, lower revenues, and shrinking earnings

California Deal Tightens Lab Safety

Agreement outlines safety program for UC system; defense for UCLA professor focuses on investigator’s past

  • Materials

    Noncentrosymmetric Nanostructures

    New method grows cylindrical polymer micelles in a single direction

  • Business

    Generic Drug Competition Erodes Pharmaceutical Company Profits

    Most major drug firms also saw second-quarter revenues fall

  • Energy

    R&D Tax Breaks Face Uncertain Fate

    Tax Policy: Legislation to extend incentives clears key Senate committee, but faces heated battles in Congress at large

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

Nanofix For A Broken Heart

Therapy based on a protein-loaded nanofiber scaffold helps repair pig cardiac tissue after the animal has a heart attack

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Rastafarian Parasites, Trout Magnetoreception

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT