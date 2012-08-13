Call For Nominations For Technician Award

Nominations are being sought for the 2013 National Chemical Technician Award, presented annually by the ACS Division of Chemical Technicians to a chemical technician who has demonstrated an extremely high degree of professionalism.
Nominees must be currently employed as a chemical technician and have worked as one for a minimum of five years. The winner will receive a $1,000 honorarium and travel expenses to the spring 2013 ACS national meeting in New Orleans.
Nominations must be received no later than Sept. 30. To download a nomination form, visit www.acs.org/ncta. For more information, e-mail cta@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter