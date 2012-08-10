Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

DNA Controls Nanoshapes

Nanotechnology: Base sequences set shapes of gold-DNA nanoparticles

by Stu Borman
August 10, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Yi Lu
Scanning electron micrographs of gold-DNA nanoparticles show the distinct shapes and surfaces adopted by particles containing different DNAs. A = adenine, T = thymine, G = guanine, C = cytosine. Nanoparticle diameters are about 150 nm each.
Scanning electron micrographs of gold-DNA nanoparticles show shapes adopted by particles containing different DNAs. A = adenine, T = thymine, G = guanine, C = cytosine.
Credit: Courtesy of Yi Lu
Scanning electron micrographs of gold-DNA nanoparticles show the distinct shapes and surfaces adopted by particles containing different DNAs. A = adenine, T = thymine, G = guanine, C = cytosine. Nanoparticle diameters are about 150 nm each.

Researchers have systematized how the sequence of bases in a DNA molecule controls the shape and surface properties of gold-DNA nanoparticles. The findings could be used to create nanoparticles with shapes optimized for sensing, imaging, catalysis, and other applications.

Researchers often use DNA strands to help control morphology in nanoparticle synthesis, but the process has been by trial and error. Chemical biologist Yi Lu of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and coworkers, including Jinghong Li’s group at Tsinghua University, in Beijing, have discovered the method to this madness in preparing gold-DNA nanoparticles. By systematically varying DNA sequences added to solutions used to make gold-DNA nanoparticles, they found that like a genetic code, specific sequences lead to distinct particle shapes and surface characteristics (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201203716).

For example, adenine sequences induce the formation of round but rough particles, guanine DNAs yield smooth-surface hexagons, and mixed-sequence DNAs lead to mixed or unexpected morphologies—such as the flowers that bloom when cytosine-thymine DNA is used.

Lu says his group has begun extending the codes to a greater variety of sequence combinations and to other nanoparticles.

Shana O. Kelley of the University of Toronto, an expert on biotemplated nanomaterials, says others have used DNA to control the morphology of nanomaterials, but predictive ability has been elusive. “Lu and coworkers have finally achieved this by studying in detail how each base affects the growth of gold nanoparticles. The fine level of control attained is impressive,” she says.

Arizona State University’s Hao Yan, who also creates bioinspired nanomaterials, says the study “is the start of an exciting new direction” for applications such as nanophotonics, where shape-dependent plasmonic structures could enhance signals for biodetection.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pinpointing the source of chirality in protein-nanoparticle complexes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Guiding chiral nanoparticle growth
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DNA origami bends into metamaterial fold

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE