Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

EPA To List Chemicals Apt For Design Label

by Cheryl Hogue
August 13, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

In response to stakeholder requests, EPA is planning to post a list of chemicals it says are acceptable in cleaning and other consumer products that carry the agency’s Design for the Environment (DfE) label. EPA allows companies to affix the DfE label on products that meet two criteria. One is that each ingredient has been screened for potential human health and environmental effects. The other is that the ingredients pose the least concern for these effects among chemicals in their classes, such as solvents or surfactants. The agency says the list, which it plans to post online in September, will include ingredients in products but not a substance’s manufacturers or information about the substance’s association with branded products. EPA also won’t include on the list any chemicals with identities claimed as trade secrets by their makers under the Toxic Substances Control Act. The agency says the list will complement the nonprofit GreenBlue’s CleanGredients subscription-only database, which links buyers and sellers of chemicals acceptable in the DfE program.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reporting required for U.S. releases of 13 nonylphenol ethoxylates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Unilever to disclose fragrance ingredients
Target chain launches chemicals policy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE