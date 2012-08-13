Esselen Award Seeks Nominations

The ACS Northeastern Section seeks nominations for the Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest. The award is given annually to a chemical scientist whose scientific and technical work has contributed to the public well-being and has communicated the positive values of the chemical profession.
The award, consisting of a bronze medal and $5,000, will be presented at the section’s April 2013 meeting.
Nominations should be submitted as a single PDF file and should include a letter signed by the primary sponsor, short supporting statements from two cosponsors, a biography of the nominee, and copies of pertinent articles and popular news and feature articles indicative of public interest.
For details about the nomination process, visit nesacs.org. Nominations are due by Oct. 15 to asromek@mclean.harvard.edu. Copy piper281@verizon.net on the e-mail.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter