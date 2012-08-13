European Firms Add Specialty Alcohols

Two European chemical makers have added new specialty alcohols to their production slates. Oxea has increased hydrogenation capacity at its Oberhausen, Germany, site to boost output of higher alcohols for customers in industries such as flavors and fragrances, paints, and lubricant additives. Commercial quantities of 1-heptanol will be available in the third quarter, followed by 3-methyl-1-butanol, 2-methyl-1-butanol, and 1-pentanol. Sweden’s Perstorp, meanwhile, is entering the 1,6-hexanediol business with new production based on proprietary technology. Uses include coatings, sealants, and polyurethane elastomers.
