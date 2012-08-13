Evonik, Brain Collaborate

Evonik Industries and the German biotechnology firm Brain are cooperating on the development of microorganisms that will bind to select surfaces, imparting adsorption characteristics. The companies hope the collaboration will yield new materials with novel physical properties. If the partners are successful in scaling up the microorganisms to commercial production, Evonik will market the products.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter