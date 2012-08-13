Siddhesh Kamat Is Irving Sigal Fellow

Siddhesh S. Kamat, who will join Benjamin Cravatt’s group in the department of chemical physiology at Skaggs Institute for Chemical Biology at Scripps Research Institute, is the recipient of ACS’s 2012–14 Irving S. Sigal Postdoctoral Fellowship. Kamat will complete his doctoral studies this summer under the supervision of Frank M. Raushel in the department of chemistry at Texas A&M University.
Kamat’s research under the fellowship will focus on advancing lipidomic and functional proteomic methods to identify the major reactive oxygen species-generated lipid products in cell types that are especially susceptible to oxidative stress. The fellowship stipend is $50,000 per year for two years.
