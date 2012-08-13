Teva Scholars Selected

The American Chemical Society has announced the recipients of the Teva Pharmaceuticals Scholars grants, designed to support academic scientists at Ph.D.-granting institutions in the U.S. who are within four years of their first tenure decision. Awardees receive $100,000 per year for three years to support research with potential or direct connections to medicinal chemistry.
The awardees are Phil S. Baran of Scripps Research Institute; John J. Lavigne of the University of South Carolina, Columbia; and Ming Xian of Washington State University, Pullman.
