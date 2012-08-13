Torbern Bergman Medal To Richard Zare

Richard N. Zare, Marguerite Blake Wilbur Professor in Natural Science at Stanford University, is the recipient of the 2012 Torbern Bergman Medal, awarded by the Analytical Division of the Swedish Chemical Society to a scientist who has made significant contributions to analytical chemistry.
Zare is renowned for his research in laser chemistry, which has resulted in a greater understanding of chemical reactions at the molecular level. He has made seminal contributions to the knowledge of molecular collision processes and contributed significantly to solving a variety of problems in chemical analysis. His development of laser-induced fluorescence to study reaction dynamics has been widely adopted in other laboratories.
