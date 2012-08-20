Acquisition Unites Peroxide Producers

United Initiators has acquired Syrgis Performance Initiators from Syrgis Performance Products for an undisclosed sum. United and SPI are private-equity-backed firms that produce organic peroxides used in polymer manufacturing and other applications. SPI had sales last year of about $50 million. United Initiators, a German company that was once part of Degussa, says the acquisition will bring its annual sales to more than $250 million. Dave Lamb, an executive with Vision Capital, United’s main owner, says his firm invested in United last year with an eye to consolidation in the organic peroxide sector.
