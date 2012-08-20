What Researchers Who Want To Be Entrepreneurs Need To Know

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09034-cover1-notepad.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09034-cover1-notepad.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 20, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 34

Scientists who are driven to start their own business and take the risks a start-up entails must think carefully about their technology, personal goals

Cover image:

Full Article
Volume 90 | Issue 34
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Biosimilars

What Researchers Who Want To Be Entrepreneurs Need To Know

Scientists who are driven to start their own business and take the risks a start-up entails must think carefully about their technology, personal goals

Women In Industry

Chemical company boards gain a few women, but representation stagnates among top execs

National Institute Of General Medical Sciences Turns 50

One of NIH’s leading institutes continues to be a big supporter of basic science

  • Biological Chemistry

    ‘Dirty Pictures’

    Although not for everyone, this documentary takes audiences into the world of a garage-based chemist who makes and takes psychoactive compounds

  • Careers

    NSF Program Fosters Scientists’ Entrepreneurial Spirit

    I-Corps helps agency researchers determine whether their discoveries can make successful start-ups

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Paper Devices Move Forward

    Analytical tests to diagnose diseases and detect fake drugs are among potential applications

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Analytical Chemistry

Disease Proteins Spotted In Minutes

Simple device uses silicon nanowires to quickly extract and detect proteins in blood

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Turning The Right Cheek, Sand Castle Building Tips

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT