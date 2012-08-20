What Researchers Who Want To Be Entrepreneurs Need To Know
Scientists who are driven to start their own business and take the risks a start-up entails must think carefully about their technology, personal goals
August 20, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 34
Chemical company boards gain a few women, but representation stagnates among top execs
One of NIH’s leading institutes continues to be a big supporter of basic science
Although not for everyone, this documentary takes audiences into the world of a garage-based chemist who makes and takes psychoactive compounds
I-Corps helps agency researchers determine whether their discoveries can make successful start-ups
Analytical tests to diagnose diseases and detect fake drugs are among potential applications
Simple device uses silicon nanowires to quickly extract and detect proteins in blood