American Chemical Society Issues Call For Papers For Southwest Regional Meeting

You are cordially invited to submit an abstract for the 68th Southwest Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society (SWRM 2012). The meeting will be held on Nov. 4–7 in Baton Rouge, La., at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center on the bank of the Mississippi River.
Information about symposia, workshops, social events, lodging and travel, and other details can be found online at swrm2012.org.
SWRM 2012’s technical program will include 20 symposia covering topics such as bioinorganic chemistry; carbohydrate chemistry; catalysis for clean energy technologies; chemical and structural biology; dispersants for deep sea oil spills; polymers for chemosensing, electronic, and optical applications; spectroscopy of nanoparticles; and women chemists as leaders and mentors.
An Industry Roundtable on Nov. 5 will feature top-level executives from area chemical companies who will discuss the bright future for the chemical industry in Louisiana and surrounding states. The meeting will also include poster sessions and workshops on a wide range of topics as well as a vendor exhibition. Educational programming is planned for teachers in high school and in higher education, and the Louisiana State University Student Member Group will host a number of fun and informative events for undergraduates.
Abstracts may be submitted via the meeting website until Sept. 9.
Special early-bird registration rates for SWRM 2012 are available until Sept. 7. Advance registration will be available from Sept. 8 through Oct. 15. Regular registration will continue through the last day of the meeting. Online registration and a list of fees can be found on the registration tab at the meeting website.
We hope to see you in Baton Rouge as we prepare for the bright future of chemistry along the Gulf Coast.
