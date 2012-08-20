Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

American Chemical Society Issues Call For Papers For Southwest Regional Meeting

Conference will be held Nov. 4–7 in Baton Rouge, La.

by Sophie L. Rovner
August 20, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

LANDMARK
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Louisiana Office of Tourism
State Capitol building in Baton Rouge
Photo of limestone statues in front of Lousiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge.
Credit: Louisiana Office of Tourism
State Capitol building in Baton Rouge

You are cordially invited to submit an abstract for the 68th Southwest Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society (SWRM 2012). The meeting will be held on Nov. 4–7 in Baton Rouge, La., at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center on the bank of the Mississippi River.

Information about symposia, workshops, social events, lodging and travel, and other details can be found online at swrm2012.org.

SWRM 2012’s technical program will include 20 symposia covering topics such as bioinorganic chemistry; carbohydrate chemistry; catalysis for clean energy technologies; chemical and structural biology; dispersants for deep sea oil spills; polymers for chemosensing, electronic, and optical applications; spectroscopy of nanoparticles; and women chemists as leaders and mentors.

An Industry Roundtable on Nov. 5 will feature top-level executives from area chemical companies who will discuss the bright future for the chemical industry in Louisiana and surrounding states. The meeting will also include poster sessions and workshops on a wide range of topics as well as a vendor exhibition. Educational programming is planned for teachers in high school and in higher education, and the Louisiana State University Student Member Group will host a number of fun and informative events for undergraduates.

Abstracts may be submitted via the meeting website until Sept. 9.

Special early-bird registration rates for SWRM 2012 are available until Sept. 7. Advance registration will be available from Sept. 8 through Oct. 15. Regular registration will continue through the last day of the meeting. Online registration and a list of fees can be found on the registration tab at the meeting website.

We hope to see you in Baton Rouge as we prepare for the bright future of chemistry along the Gulf Coast.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: Central Regional Meeting 2024
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Register for the 2023 Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2022 Southwest Regional Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE