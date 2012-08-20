Advertisement

August 20, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 34
Vinnolit plans to expand annual production of polyvinyl chloride paste at its Cologne, Germany, plant by 50,000 metric tons, bringing the company’s overall capacity for the specialty PVC to 520,000 metric tons. The company says demand for specialty PVC has recovered from the 2009 economic crisis faster than demand for commodity PVC.

BP Biofuels and Texas AgriLife Research, part of Texas A&M University, have signed a three-year agreement to develop crops as biofuel raw materials. BP will work with Texas AgriLife on new varieties of pearl millet-napier grass, king grass, energy cane, and miscane suitable for growing along the U.S. Gulf Coast.AstraZeneca and Regulus Therapeutics have entered an alliance to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics for three drug targets now in preclinical development. AstraZeneca will make a $28 million payment to Regulus that includes an equity investment and an up-front fee.

Emerald Kalama Chemical has opened a technical center at its Kalama, Wash., facility charged with supporting development of the firm’s phthalate-free plasticizers and coalescents. The company produces benzoic acid-based chemicals via toluene oxidation.

Oxea has completed a project to expand carboxylic acid capacity at its site in Marl, Germany, by more than 20%. The chemical maker operates four carboxylic acid plants worldwide and plans to start up a new plant in Oberhausen, Germany, at the end of the year.

Codexis has lowered its 2012 forecast. The biocatalysis firm now expects to see revenues decline and a potential loss. The change came because Codexis anticipates that its biofuels partner, Shell, will reduce R&D funding on Sept. 1 and halt all support after Oct. 31.

Bridge12 Technologies has received a one-year, $198,000 NIH Small Business Innovation Research grant. The Framingham, Mass.-based instrumentation firm will use the money to develop a dynamic nuclear polarization-NMR probe for solution-state studies.

Galenea and CHDI Foundation, a Huntington’s disease nonprofit, have teamed up to identify new drug targets. Galenea will use its drug discovery platform to better understand how the mutant huntingtin protein causes synaptic function to go awry.

