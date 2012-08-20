Cambrex Signs Drug API Supply Deal

Cambrex has signed a contract to supply an active pharmaceutical ingredient for a Phase III clinical trial program during 2013 and 2014. The pharmaceutical chemicals firm will also provide prelaunch quantities of the API. Cambrex expects the deal to contribute more than $20 million to 2013 revenues and potentially more in 2014, depending on regulatory developments and timing for the completion of a $19 million capacity expansion program for this and other projects. Describing the contract as potentially one of the biggest in Cambrex’ history, CEO Steve M. Klosk said in a conference call that his company has “been encouraged by the quality and number of late-stage clinical-phase projects that we are getting the opportunity to bid on.”
