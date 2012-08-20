Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Cambrex Signs Drug API Supply Deal

by Rick Mullin
August 20, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Cambrex has signed a contract to supply an active pharmaceutical ingredient for a Phase III clinical trial program during 2013 and 2014. The pharmaceutical chemicals firm will also provide prelaunch quantities of the API. Cambrex expects the deal to contribute more than $20 million to 2013 revenues and potentially more in 2014, depending on regulatory developments and timing for the completion of a $19 million capacity expansion program for this and other projects. Describing the contract as potentially one of the biggest in Cambrex’ history, CEO Steve M. Klosk said in a conference call that his company has “been encouraged by the quality and number of late-stage clinical-phase projects that we are getting the opportunity to bid on.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Teva to divest API business
Cambrex boosts small molecules in North Carolina
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Grace will acquire Albemarle’s fine chemistry business

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE