Cytec Links With Jaguar Land Rover

Cytec Industries and luxury car firm Jaguar Land Rover will work together to develop designs, materials, and manufacturing concepts for carbon fiber composite automotive structures. The materials could reduce vehicle weight, thereby improving fuel efficiency. Cytec CEO Shane Fleming says his firm will draw on its experience with carbon fiber composites for airplanes. “There are substantial growth opportunities in the automotive market,” Fleming says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter