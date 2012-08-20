Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

DNA Stores Book And Pictures Within Its Sequence

Next-generation DNA sequencing stores and reads more than 5 megabits of data

by Celia Henry Arnaud
August 20, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

DNA synthesis and sequencing have been used to encode, store, and retrieve more than 5 megabits of data. This is the largest amount of nonbiological data stored to date within the sequence of this biological molecule (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1226355). Sriram Kosuri and George M. Church of Harvard Medical School and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, working with Yuan Gao of Johns Hopkins University, used commercially available DNA synthesis and sequencing methods to capture an HTML version of a book with 53,426 words, 11 JPEG images, and one JavaScript program. They converted computer bits into a DNA sequence by substituting the nucleobases adenine or cytosine for 0s and thymine or guanine for 1s. They synthesized the resulting DNA sequence as a series of 159-nucleotide oligomers, each containing a 96-nucleotide data block, a 19-nucleotide address bar code, and 22-nucleotide sequences at both ends for amplification and sequencing. Using a commercial DNA sequencer, the researchers recovered all data blocks with only 10 errors in a total of 5.27 million bits. The current speed of writing and reading data makes the method more appropriate for long-term archival storage than for short-term storage, the researchers note.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE