Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Helping Scientists Commercialize Inventions

Scientists Who Are Moving Their Technology Out Of The Lab Have Numerous Resources

by Susan R. Morrissey
August 20, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Resources abound for scientists needing to learn business basics—business language, business plan development, business partnerships—so that they can bring their discoveries out of the lab and into the marketplace. Help can be found in universities, local communities, and nonprofit organizations.

“The opportunities today to aid in technology commercialization are so myriad that it can actually create a conundrum,” says Judith Giordan, partner at ecosVC, a group that develops and funds start-ups. “It used to be that you looked in one place—your industrial advisory board or people you knew in industry—or you went to a second place, your tech transfer office. Now it’s far more complex, and the more informed you are, the better the choices for assistance that you can make.”

“Entrepreneurship is hot throughout the country now,” adds Judith J. Albers, cofounder and facilitator of the Pre-Seed Workshop and managing partner of its umbrella group, Neworks. Based in upstate New York, the workshop is a two-and-a-half-day program that teams scientists with experts in business and legal issues to do a first-cut analysis of a technology’s commercial potential.

“It’s very exciting that people are starting to look at universities and federal laboratories” to see whether more of these technologies being generated can be com­mercialized, Albers says.

Both Albers and Giordan suggest chemical entrepreneurs look to groups like the Kauffman Foundation and the American Chemical Society, which recently launched its Entrepreneurial Initiative, for help in getting start-ups off the ground. In addition, groups including the National Collegiate Inventors & Innovators Alliance and the Angel Capital Association can help when it’s time to find and secure seed funding.

Here are some key groups and their websites:

ACS Entrepreneurial Initiative www.acs.org/ei

Angel Capital Association www.angelcapitalassociation.org

Kauffman Foundation www.kauffman.org

National Association of Seed & Venture Funds www.nasvf.org

National Collegiate Inventors & Innovators Alliance www.nciia.org

National Venture Capital Association www.nvca.org

Small Business Development Centers www.sba.gov/content/small-business-development-centers-sbdcs

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
American Chemical Society hosts summit for chief technology officers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CAS launches the CAS Innovation Incubator
Chemical Angel Network launches first investment fund

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE