J&J To Drop Chemicals Of Concern

Johnson & Johnson plans to remove certain chemicals of concern from its consumer products by the end of 2015. The company earlier said it will remove formaldehyde-releasing preservatives from its baby products; it is now adding adult products to the pledge. The firm is removing all paraben preservatives from baby products and will use only methyl, ethyl, and propyl parabens in adult products. The company says it will remove the fragrance carrier diethyl phthalate and the antibacterial triclosan from its adult products; neither is used in baby products. J&J is also taking steps to lower amounts of trace 1,4-dioxane.
