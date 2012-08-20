Molecular Profiles, Onyx Team On Services

Molecular Profiles, a contract research and manufacturing firm, has entered into a partnership with Onyx Scientific, a contract manufacturing organization, under which the two U.K. companies will jointly deliver pharmaceutical services ranging from drug discovery to late-phase manufacturing. The partnership combines Onyx’ specialization in active pharmaceutical ingredient production and solid-state screening with Molecular Profiles’ expertise in formulation, analytical development, and manufacturing for early-phase clinical trials.
