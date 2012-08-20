Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

New Total Synthesis Of Key Antimalaria Agent

Cascade-reaction approach could lead to affordable, fully synthetic artemisinin

by Stu Borman
August 20, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A new total synthesis provides a blueprint for producing the malaria drug (+)-artemisinin more affordably (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja3061479). Artemisinin is the most effective drug for malaria, which kills up to 1 million people each year. Currently produced from the wormwood plant, artemisinin is too expensive and its supply too variable to meet world needs consistently. A semisynthetic process that starts with a precursor made in microbes is being developed, but total synthesis has not been considered a viable route because of the molecular complexity of artemisinin. Now, Chunyin Zhu and Silas P. Cook at Indiana University, Bloomington, have used a series of cascade reactions to produce artemisinin on a gram scale from cyclohexenone. The synthesis can be conducted in a five-pot sequence that is more efficient than any previous total synthesis. “All of the building blocks needed for this synthesis are exceptionally cheap and available on a metric-ton scale,” Cook says. “Is this chemistry ready for supplying the world with artemisinin? No. But with some further reaction engineering, it very well could be.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Manus gets funds to develop the antimalarial artemisinin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists find path to potent anticancer compound
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Procedure Aids Artemisinin Synthesis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE