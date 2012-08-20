Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Polymers Hold Bacteria At Bay

Materials Science: Screening method uncovers new class of coatings that resist biofilm formation

by Lauren K. Wolf
August 20, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Biotechnol.
Adhesion of bacteria (red, P. aeruginosa, top, or S. aureus, bottom) to silicone catheters is better inhibited by amphiphilic polymer coatings (middle and right columns, monomer structures shown) than by a silver-containing material (left column). Each panel is about 150 µm across.
Blocks of grey, with various patterns of red splotches on them. The left column has big thick dark splotches. The right two columns have much less red.
Credit: Nat. Biotechnol.
Adhesion of bacteria (red, P. aeruginosa, top, or S. aureus, bottom) to silicone catheters is better inhibited by amphiphilic polymer coatings (middle and right columns, monomer structures shown) than by a silver-containing material (left column). Each panel is about 150 µm across.

A high-throughput microarray technique has pinpointed a new class of bacteria-resistant polymers (Nat. Biotechnol., DOI: 10.1038/nbt.2316). The research team at MIT and the U.K.’s University of Nottingham that made the discovery hopes the new materials will help prevent bacterial contamination of medical devices.

Although hospitals use biocidal coatings on many medical devices, about 80% of patient infections are caused by aggregates of bacteria, called biofilms, on that equipment. The newfound polymers have the potential not only to improve patient health but also to reduce the cost of treating hospital-acquired infections, says Andrew L. Hook, coauthor of the study and a postdoc at Nottingham.

The team has filed a patent for the new polymers, Hook says, and is now talking with medical device manufacturers.

To discover the polymers, the Nottingham-MIT researchers built upon polymer microarray technology previously developed in Robert S. Langer’s lab at MIT. The team, led by Nottingham’s Morgan R. Alexander, Martyn C. Davies, and Paul Williams, mixed and printed a library of acrylate monomers in 300-µm-diameter spots on a microscope slide. They then photopolymerized the slide to yield more than 570 unique polymer spots. Finally, the researchers incubated the slides for three days with different bacteria—strains of Pseudomonas aeruginosa,Staphylococcus aureus, and Escherichia coli engineered to produce green fluorescent protein.

The modified bacteria enabled the team to assess its materials in a high-throughput way with a standard lab fluorescence scanner, Hook explains. The intensity readout from the array spots correlates with the number of bacteria that stick to each ­polymer coating.

On the basis of their array results, the researchers chose top-performing “hit” monomers for further testing. When coated onto silicone catheters, polymerized, and incubated with bacteria, the lead candidates reduced bacterial film formation by as much as 97% compared with a commercial silver-based coating commonly used on medical devices. The researchers also implanted their polymer-coated catheters into mice for four days and saw decreased bacterial film formation compared with uncoated catheters.

The materials that scientists are currently pursuing as bacteria-resistant coatings are generally hydrophilic or zwitterionic, Hook says. But the class of polymers the Nottingham-MIT team hit upon doesn’t fall into either of those categories: The new polymers are weakly amphiphilic, containing both cyclic hydrocarbon (hydrophobic) and ester (hydrophilic) groups. “The microarray format allowed us to cast our net wide,” Hook says. “We searched a number of materials people wouldn’t usually look at.”

“This technology will change the way surface coatings are discovered,” says Shaoyi Jiang, a chemical engineer at the University of Washington, Seattle, whose group studies bacteria-resistant materials.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Copolymer could keep catheters bacteria-free
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3-D printing improves popular polymer’s properties
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Printing with living inks

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE