Sun Pharma To Buy All Of Taro Pharma

India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries will buy the 34% of shares in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries that it does not already own. Sun has been trying to acquire Israel-based Taro since late 2011. Taro accepted the deal when Sun raised its bid by 61% to $39.50 per share, or about $600 million in total. Taro sells prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Sun manufactures APIs and generic drugs.
