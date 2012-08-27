BASF Sells Decorative Paints Business

BASF will sell the decorative coatings business of its Relius unit in Germany and France to Germany’s Prosol. The sale includes the Relius site in Memmingen, Germany, but not a site in Oldenburg, Germany, where Relius makes industrial coatings. About 350 Relius employees will join Prosol. Last year BASF decided to sell Relius’ decorative paints business, which had 2010 revenues of about $105 million. BASF says it is still in talks to sell Relius’ Dutch operation.
