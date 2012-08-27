Advertisement

August 27, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 35

Scientific instrument makers bolster positions in the growing market for human clinical health testing

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 90 | Issue 35
Business

Diagnosing Opportunity

Scientific instrument makers bolster positions in the growing market for human clinical health testing

Carfilzomib: From Discovery To Drug

How an academic pursuit to understand epoxomicin became the cancer treatment carfilzomib

Italy’s Biotech Surge

Italian firms are investing aggressively in R&D and building plants to make chemicals from renewable feedstocks

  • Materials

    Halogen Bonding Defined

    IUPAC effort sets parameters for structural interaction seen in materials science and biology

  • Business

    Biobased Chemicals Without Biomass

    LanzaTech stakes out a renewables path that does not require biobased feedstocks

  • Regulation

    U.S. Criminalizes Designer Drugs

    Synthetic marijuana compounds, two stimulants, and nine hallucinogens are outlawed in U.S.

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Nanoparticles Stem Bleeding

ACS Meeting News: Peptide anchors make polymeric particles bind blood cells together

Business & Policy Concentrates

